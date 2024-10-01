Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,200 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the August 31st total of 912,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $40,340.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at $725,111.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $2,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,952,671.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $40,340.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at $725,111.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.83. 132,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,969. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.39. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

