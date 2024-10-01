Short Interest in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Declines By 7.3%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the August 31st total of 11,700,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

NYSE ETWO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. 672,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,725. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. E2open Parent has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 125.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,340,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in E2open Parent by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,501,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 399,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $13,168,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,020,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

