FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Update

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in FibroGen by 734.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 45,990 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in FibroGen by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 95,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 51,645 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FibroGen Stock Down 3.5 %

FibroGen stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 327,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,875. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $38.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.69. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Articles

