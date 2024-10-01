Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Short Interest Update

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 825,700 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 886,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 63,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $170.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Full House Resorts will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLL

Insider Activity at Full House Resorts

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 35,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $175,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,116,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,569.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Full House Resorts news, CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 24,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $123,540.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,954.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,116,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,569.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,240 shares of company stock worth $594,966. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 840,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 86,333 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 7.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 581,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 48.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.