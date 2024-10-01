Short Interest in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Drops By 7.4%

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,160,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 81,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Infosys stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,714,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,389,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,580,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,144 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 67.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,601,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,432 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,764,000 after buying an additional 2,491,403 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Infosys by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 46.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,234,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,467,000 after buying an additional 1,648,650 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

