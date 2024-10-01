Short Interest in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Drops By 7.4%

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,160,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 81,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.
Infosys Stock Performance
Infosys stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,714,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,389,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.48.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.27.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Infosys
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Infosys
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.