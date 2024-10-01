Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Short Interest Down 6.7% in September

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Boot Barn Price Performance
Shares of BOOT traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.83. 375,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 2.11. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.33.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on BOOT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.80.
View Our Latest Analysis on Boot Barn
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
