Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after buying an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 173.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,357 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,781,000 after acquiring an additional 534,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $3,104,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $189.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.16.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.67.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

