Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $1.26 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,373 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $261.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.81 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $271.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.