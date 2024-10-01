Dejitaru Tsuka Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market cap of $6.85 million and $131,115.30 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka was first traded on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.00713184 USD and is up 6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $108,252.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

