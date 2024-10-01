Hermez Network Price Reaches $3.81 on Major Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $139.04 million and approximately $36,977.69 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00006294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008771 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001044 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,497.42 or 1.00055384 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.90374356 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $9,514.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.