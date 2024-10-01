Ankr (ANKR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.62 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $257.87 million and $13.62 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008771 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001044 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,497.42 or 1.00055384 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00056000 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02903641 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $9,140,950.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.