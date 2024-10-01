Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Cap of $32.78 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $32.78 million and $864,034.27 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,463.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.67 or 0.00522075 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00031932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00074554 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,791,464 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 387,791,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.09072167 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $771,654.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

