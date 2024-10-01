Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after buying an additional 1,595,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,669 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4,556.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 953,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,885,000 after acquiring an additional 932,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

