Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 13,047 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,047 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $77,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $314.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $314.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

