Belrium Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Belrium token can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

