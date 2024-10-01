Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company markets ZIMED PF, a preservative-free bimatoprost ophthalmic solution. It also develops a range of prescription-free dry eye products under the OPTASE name; and REV-0100 for the treatment of stargardt disease.

