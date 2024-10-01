Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $169.28

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $169.28 and last traded at $169.28, with a volume of 102100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,177,000 after buying an additional 210,155 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 60.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,395,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 25.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

