OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.61. 216,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 409,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneSpan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

OneSpan Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $586.61 million, a PE ratio of -86.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. OneSpan had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OneSpan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 167,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,499,000 after buying an additional 219,907 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpan during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneSpan by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 295,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

