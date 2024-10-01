SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,565,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 326% from the previous session’s volume of 367,406 shares.The stock last traded at $29.99 and had previously closed at $30.03.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 501.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 127,353 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

