GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 6.3%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.69. Approximately 1,144,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,620,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $388.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.14 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in GDS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 185,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 62,521 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $2,174,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 608,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 438,661 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 773,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

