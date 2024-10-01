Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 250414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Tarku Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Tarku Resources

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

Featured Articles

