Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 34000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market cap of C$11.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.
About Eagle Plains Resources
Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.
