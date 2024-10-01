Somnio Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 55,706 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Somnio Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,484,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 26.9% of Somnio Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $576.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $555.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $577.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

