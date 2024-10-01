Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Up 6.6% in September

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,780,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 49,510,000 shares. Approximately 35.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of Enovix stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,920,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,542. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. Enovix has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enovix will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 11,176.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

