Short Interest in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Decreases By 8.8%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,800 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 725,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 2,500 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 619,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,348,983. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 125.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 65,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,600. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $847.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.59. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $57.38.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $445.56 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 3.57%. Analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

