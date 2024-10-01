iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,700 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 868,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.61. The stock had a trading volume of 337,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,218. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $136.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

