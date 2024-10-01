Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Declines By 9.0%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSCP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $21.79.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

