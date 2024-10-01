Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Up 5.2% in September

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 653,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DOX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.38. The stock had a trading volume of 572,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.71. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 36,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 420.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 831,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,123,000 after purchasing an additional 35,212 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

