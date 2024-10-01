Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.8% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $488.07 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $468.22 and its 200-day moving average is $460.55.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

