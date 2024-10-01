DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 381,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

DouYu International Stock Up 3.7 %

DouYu International stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. 295,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,663. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $355.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.63%.

Institutional Trading of DouYu International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth $2,006,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,750,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,526,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HSBC cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Articles

