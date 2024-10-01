Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 285 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $210.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $605.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.