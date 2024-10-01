SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,045 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,407,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,273,000 after acquiring an additional 257,647 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,606,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,886,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,174,000 after acquiring an additional 206,571 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $84.16. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.07.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

