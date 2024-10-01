3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $162.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $139.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.98.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.