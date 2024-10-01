3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,723 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,526 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.25.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $122.94 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

