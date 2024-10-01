Wealthquest Corp Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealthquest Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJR opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

