Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,785,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,186 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $180,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.14. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $105.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

