3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New $580,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,627,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.50.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $297.74 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $302.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.96. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

