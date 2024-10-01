Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Vistra comprises approximately 1.4% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 3.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Vistra by 38.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Vistra by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 5.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VST. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $118.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.17. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $122.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 53.37%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

