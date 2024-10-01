Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $71.09 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Radio Caca has a market cap of $71.09 million and $9.57 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 423,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,653,438,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

