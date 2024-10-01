Heartland Bank & Trust Co Grows Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,833 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

