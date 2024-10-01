LHM Inc. Purchases 17,105 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

LHM Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool accounts for 1.6% of LHM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LHM Inc. owned about 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $1,664,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Whirlpool by 437.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 126,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 103,009 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE WHR opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $134.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.