CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

