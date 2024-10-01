Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 759 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $520.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $536.87 and its 200 day moving average is $530.24. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.38 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

