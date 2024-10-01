LHM Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

LHM Inc. grew its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,055 shares during the period. Owens & Minor comprises approximately 0.8% of LHM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LHM Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,371,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $9,160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 176,250 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $4,683,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 162,182 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

