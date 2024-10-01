Heartland Bank & Trust Co Boosts Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 514,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 47,306 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,596,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,354 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 830,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 54,622 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 149,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

