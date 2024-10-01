PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup comprises approximately 0.9% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,318,000 after acquiring an additional 197,656 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,968,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235,826 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 19.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,254,000 after buying an additional 250,937 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,971,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,986,000 after buying an additional 168,746 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHM. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $143.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.87. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

