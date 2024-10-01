Heartland Bank & Trust Co Acquires 328 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444,312 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,118,000 after buying an additional 2,488,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,858,000 after buying an additional 501,717 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,629,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,151,000 after buying an additional 323,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,413,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,478,000 after buying an additional 148,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

General Mills Trading Down 0.7 %

GIS stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

