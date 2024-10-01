Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Holdings Lifted by LHM Inc.

LHM Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,668 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for approximately 1.7% of LHM Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LHM Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ciena by 339.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ciena from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

