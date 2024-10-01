3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

JEMA opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

