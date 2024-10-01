Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock Position Lowered by KGH Ltd

KGH Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 623,000 shares during the period. Peabody Energy accounts for 1.5% of KGH Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KGH Ltd’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $26,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,023 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,523 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 11,390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 10,740 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 8,355.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,691 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.90. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

